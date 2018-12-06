No plan to ban Okada operation – Ekiti govt

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Ekiti State Government said, yesterday, that it has no intention to proscribe commercial motorcycle operation popularly known as Okada riders in the state.

The Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi said this while receiving, in audience, the state executive of Okada Riders Association in his office, Ado Ekiti.

He said that the intention of the state government was to promote peace and unity among transport associations.

In a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, Egbeyemi warned okada riders against being used to perpetrate crime in the state.

He said: “We want peace to reign in your association, we don’t want factions among you. We want you to be under one umbrella, to allow the government to stand by you.

“I pray that God will give your association the ability to maintain peace and to achieve success. We need your support and government will also support you.

“Against the rumour that we will bar you if we get elected into office, have we barred your association since we assumed office? Our government had no intention of barring okada riders from working in the state. All we want is peace.”