NLC praises Shagari, says he ‘initiated landmark projects

The main labour union in Nigeria, NLC, has mourned the death of former President Shehu Shagari.

The NLC in a statement by its president, Ayuba Wabba, said “Mr Shagari initiated some of the landmark projects including iron and steel and petrochemicals in his quest to make Nigeria an industrial hub.”

We at the Nigeria Labour Congress would like to join the Nigerian government, world leaders, family members and other Nigerians in mourning the death of Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, Elder statesman and first Executive President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

As President, Shagari, as he was popularly known, was humble, personable, considerate and broad-minded, some of the reasons that explained his popularity amongst the ordinary people.

Not a few hold the view that but for the coup that removed him from power in 1983, unceremoniously cutting short his second term, Shagari would have seen through his vision of a highly industrialised Nigeria.

We similarly hold the view that given his urbane and simple and straight forward life style, Shagari would have built an enduring culture of democratic succession in spite of some of the disputed elections in his time.

However, Shagari was blamed for not exercising requisite control over some of the rambunctious and corrupt members of his cabinet or party, a fact not a few, today, believe was largely responsible for his removal from power.

Amazingly, his removal did little to diminish his towering stature as no act of corruption or wrong doing was traced to him.

Thus, in retirement, he was both a respected voice of moderation and wisdom from which succeeding leaders befitted till death took him away.

For us at the Nigeria Labour Congress, Shagari, in spite of having come to power on an ideological platform that was manifestly different from the one we subscribed to, holds a special place in our hearts. For instance, he signed into law the National Minimum Wage Act of 1981 that provided for a new national minimum wage of N125 which was equivalent to about $200.

It took more than deft move and political will to execute this. It took the milk of human kindness in Alhaji Shehu Usman Shagari and his deep appreciation of the dignity of labour and value of the human life to do this.