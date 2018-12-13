NiMet predicts sunny, hazy weather for Friday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted dust hazy conditions over most parts of the country with partly cloudy sky over some Southern cities on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Thursday, in Abuja, predicted sunny and hazy condition over the Central region throughout the forecast period.

It added that the region would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 27 to 35 and 12 to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience sunny and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 29 to 33 and 11 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience sunny and hazy conditions over the inland states during the forecast period while the coastal cities are likely to experience hazy conditions during the morning hours.

“Partly cloudy conditions will prevail during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 33 to 36 and 18 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Sunny and hazy conditions are expected to continue over the northern, central and inland states while partly cloudy conditions are likely over the coastal cities in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)