NIMASA ED elected IOTA’s new President

THE Institute of Transport Administration, IOTA, last week elected the Executive Director Finance and Administration of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, as its new National President at its annual general meeting held last week in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

EXPOSED: ‘Nigeria ranks 3rd in premature birth globally’

Jamoh, before the election was the immediate past Deputy National President, a position he held for four years, two tenures.

Vanguard Maritime Report gathered that he has since been inaugurated and the official investiture is expected to take place sometimes next month.