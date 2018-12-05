Nigeria’s large population an advantage – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, Monday said that the Federal Government would work with other partners in taking the population of the country to an advantage.

Ngige said this while delivering his key note address to mark the 6th Annual Population Lecture Series (APLS) with the theme “Governance, People’s Rights and Opportunities”.

Agbaje: I won’t give up on Lagos pursuit

According to him, there will not be a viable country without people, saying that the federal government is not afraid by the growing large population.

Ngige added that the ministry was working hard to increase the work force as well as reduce the unemployment rate of 18.4 per cent which he said was unacceptable.

He restated commitment to work with the National Population Commission (NPopC).

Speaking earlier, Chief Eze Duruiheoma, Chairman, NPopC, said that the relationship between people’s rights and opportunities under good governance was that it created an opportunity for everyone.

Duruiheoma explained that the APLS was an event that focuses on growing population issues, which called for the attention of policy makers.

He also stated that there was leadership challenge for good governance such as lack of transparency, electoral reform, corruption, unemployment, security and human rights.

The chairman therefore acknowledged other sister agencies and development partners for their support.

What is your take on rate of ritual killings, Yahoo Plus among youths?

The Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Awa Kalu (SAN), said that governance was about people taking care of their rights.

Kalu said that good governance means harnessing the lives of people, people’s rights as well as opportunities.

The UNFPA Acting Country Representative, Dr Eugene Kongnyu, said that governance means processes that produced results and results that would meet the need of the society.

He added that the needs of the people would be met when there is high resources, saying if there is limited resources there will be difficulty in meeting people’s needs.

Represented by Mr Osaretin Adonri, the UNFPA official however said that it was imperative to provide an enabling environment in order to meet the needs of the populace.