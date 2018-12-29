Breaking News
Nigerian students mourn Shagari

On 5:37 pm

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commiserated with the Shagari family and Nigerians over the loss of former President Shehu Shagari.

Shehu Aliyu Usman Shagari
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 29, 2015 former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari arrives to attend the inauguration of new Nigerian President at the Eagles Square in Abuja, on May 29, 2015. – Former Nigerian president Shehu Shagari, who was in power between 1979 and 1983, died on December 28, 2018, aged 93, the country’s current president said. Shagari, a Fulani Muslim from Nigeria’s northwest, became the country’s first executive president with full, rather than ceremonial, powers when the country introduced a US-style system in 1979. (Photo by AFP)

In a statement signed by Mr Adeyemi Amoo, its National Public Relations Officer and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday, NANS described the death of Shagari as a “great loss to the country.

“Without mincing words, NANS describes Alhaji Shehu Shagari as an elder statesman with worthy and commendable records in the nation’s history.

“NANS prays that Almighty Allah forgives him his wrong doings and grant him Aljannatu Firdaus.”

The association called on leaders at all levels to emulate the good qualities of the late elder statesman.

“Death is an inevitable price we will all pay at an unknown time individually,’’ NANS said.

Reports have it that late Shagari was Nigeria’s president from 1979 to 1983.

He died on Friday in Abuja at the age of 93 after a brief illness.


