Nigeria must assist EOWASC— Buhari

By adekunle

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja said that Nigeria must assist the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

President Muhammadu Buhari; ECOWAS Chairman / Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Chairman ECOWAS Commission, Marcel de Souza at the Fiftieth Ordinary Session of the EOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja on Saturday

President Buhari who is the Chairman of ECOWAS, stated this when he hosted a team led by Speaker, ECOWAS Parliament, Rt. Honourable Moustapha Cisse Lo, at the Presidential Villa.

He said, “With my double caps of being President of Nigeria, and Chairman of ECOWAS, it is mandatory for Nigeria to assist the sub-regional body.”

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina stated that the President was responding to requests by the Speaker, which included accommodation, payment of allowances, and sundry welfare issues.

He said, “We will respond to the issues expeditiously. It is our duty to look after you. We will attend to the issues you have articulated.”

Speaking earlier, Speaker Cisse Lo thanked Nigeria for allocating land in Abuja to ECOWAS Parliament for its permanent secretariat, noting that Nigeria under President Buhari has led the sub-regional body admirably.

He also applauded the current administration’s commitment to security and anti-corruption, adding: “It has given us hope in the region.”

The Speaker also congratulated President Buhari on the confidence reposed in him by other leaders of West African countries, “which made them choose you as Chairman of ECOWAS.”


