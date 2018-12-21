Nigeria in distress, collapsing under APC —Secondus

By Anayo Okoli & Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—THE national chairman of the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has described Nigeria as a country in distress, saying that it has collapsed under the watch of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Speaking in Aba,Abia State, Wednesday, when the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his vice, Mr. Peter Obi held an interactive session with the South East business community, Secondus lamented the rising level of insecurity in the country which he said led to the assassination of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh.

“Our country is in distress. Our economy has collapsed. Security has collapsed. Badeh was killed because there is no security; you can see where we are today.

“Buhari is not in charge. He is not worried about what Nigerians are suffering. He is passing the bulk. Atiku will not pass the bulk; he will take full responsibility of the economy and the country.

“We must weep for our country. In the last three years, we are lagging behind in virtually every sector.

“APC is dancing on the grave of farmers killed by herdsmen. Farmers no longer go to their farms. Atiku’s priority is to provide security and the next thing is to unlock the abundant potentials of the country”, Secondus assured.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in his speech, pledged to eliminate obstacles militating against the growth of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SMEs, in the country.

Atiku promised to introduce reforms that would decongest the Lagos ports and make other ports in Calabar, Warri and Onne more functional to aid the ease of doing business in the country.

“I am delighted to be here to interact with the business community of the South East. Naturally, if you want to talk about the hub of business in Nigeria, it’s the South East because from Lagos, Port Harcourt to the North, it is the people from South East.

“I am giving you my words that whatever can be done to improve business in this country which is in the confinement of our laws, I’ll do it. If we really want to make Aba the hub of business in Africa, we must listen to people like you and the challenges you’ve enumerated for me are very evident.”

Earlier, the PDP vice presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi stated that as a businessman, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will not watch businesses in the country suffer as it is doing under the APC administration.