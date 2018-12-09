Nigeria bigger than politics – Dickson

By Samuel Oyadongha, YENAGOA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, former President Goodluck Jonathan, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President, and Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi and other on Saturday paid their last tributes as the late Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson, mother of Bayelsa was laid to rest at Toru Angiama in Delta State.

President Buhari who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, sent a condolence letter he personally signed which was read to audience.



Buhari described the late Ma Goldcoast as a loving mother who made serious sacrifices to train and guide her seven children on the path of success.

He said that her intelligence, kindness, love, humility and jovial nature would be missed by all those who came across her.

Buhari said that Ma Dickson was a strict disciplinarian who committed so much efforts to the training of her children to become achievers in life.

The letter reads, “On behalf of the Government, my family and the people of Nigeria, I write to commiserate with you,,the Dickson family, as well the government and people of Bayelsa State, on the demise of your mother, the late Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson, at the age of 72.

“Mrs GoldCoast Dickson was a loving mother who scarified so much for her children and the community. Her intelligence, kindness, Love and, humility, her jovial nature would be greatly missed by all who knew her.

“With her strict discipline, she trained you and your siblings to become who you are in life. Her demise has created a great vacuum that is difficult to fill. I am confident that her good work would remain a lasting legacies for posterity.”

Responding, Governor Dickson thanked the President and other distinguished Nigerians across party lines who took out time to be part of his mother’s burial.

He said that Nigeria was too big to be torn apart by political differences, stressing that disagreements were normal in politics.

Dickson said that it was indeed in the interest of the society for political actors to have disagreements on issues.

“I would like to use this opportunity to thank and appreciate The President for his thoughtful message of condolence and for deeming it fit to send no other person than the secretary to the Government of the Federation, who is a good man, doing a good job.

“The president called me, to condole with me when mother passed three months ago. The Vice President was here to honour me with his wife. And all the leaders, I thank and appreciate all of them.

“As I said in my brief remarks, our country is bigger than politics, politics is just a tiny aspect of the life of nation, it is a tiny aspect of even our individual lives. You have the economic dimensions, you have the national security dimension, there are so many other dimensions that call for collaboration.

“All of us should process love for our country, but can disagree on how we get there. Those disagreements are normal, we should even have more of it. But there are certain aspects of our humanity that should bind us together, and this a human event.”

“I thank the President and the leadership of the Federal Government, all of them appreciating that fact, and my colleagues and all leaders, òf Bayelsa Delta, Rivers, my colleague governors, party chairman.”

In his brief remarks, Atiku said that the virtues and legacies left behind by Ma GoldCoast were made manifest by the lives of the children she raised.

Also, Jonathan said that Nigerians from across political divides converged to witness the final burial of the late matriarch of the Dickson family because she was blessed to have produced people of honour and integrity.



The Deputy President òf Senate, Ekweremadu said that the late Ma Dickson did not die in vain as she left behind seven children and left behind lasting legacies.

The list of high profile dignitaries at the event included the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, the Speaker òf the House òf Representatives, Yakubu Dogara who represented the National Assembly, the Governors Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Cross River, Prof. Ben Ayade, Edo, Nr. Godwin Obaseki, Nyesom Wike, Abia Okezie Ikpeazu, Ebonyi, Dave Umahi and Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal.

Also at the event were the Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, the members of the party’s National Working Commitee, Former Governor òf Delta State, Chief James Ibori, Former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, the Chairman òf the Board òf Trustees òf the PDP, Walid Jibrin, former MD of NDDC, Timi Alaibe, the leader òf the defunct Niger Delta Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo, Royal fathers including King Dandison Jaja òf Opobo, and King Alfred Diete Spiff òf Twon Brass.

The Managing Director òf NDDC, Nsima Ekere, former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, former Minister òf Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki, MD of SPDC, Osagie Okunbor and several others also made the dignitaries list.