Niger generates N708m from CofO

The Niger government has generated N708 million from the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) to residents of the state between 2015 and 2018.

Alhaji Isah Kanko, the State Commissioner for Lands and Housing, made this known on Friday in Minna.

According to Kanko, “from 2015 to date, the Niger State Geographic Information System (NIGIS) has processed a total of 2,014 C of O and out of this 1,888 has been collected.

“In the same vein, a total of 384 consents to assign/mortgage were processed which amount to a total of N708,471, 682.19.’’

He said that between January 2017 and January 2018 the ministry gave a bonanza in order to make processing of C of O easy and affordable.

The Commissioner said that the bonanza regime made the cost of processing and collection of C of O N15,000 for urban areas and N5,000 for rural areas as against the N100,000 and N50,000 respectively.

He said that between January 2017 and January 2018, payments for 12,482 applications were recorded out of which 6,229 were formally received and 6,014 processed.

Kanko said that in the period under review the ministry printed 613 C of O; 465 were signed and returned by the state governor, while 148 were waiting to be signed.

He added that out of the 465 certificates signed, 339 have been collected while 126 are yet to be collected.

The commissioner called on people that own large expanse of land to contact the authourity for proper planning.

He said that the land would be designed into layouts to allow for proper developments.