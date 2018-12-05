Niger earmarks N13bn, 30,000htrs for grazing

By Wole Mosadomi

MINNA—While most states across the country have kicked against providing land for grazing, Niger State government has set aside 30,000 hectares for the purpose.

The land is located near Kampani Bobi community in Magama council of the state.

Already, the state government has developed a 10-year development plan for the project and also set aside N13 billion for it.

When completed, other projects expected to be situated at the grazing reserve are a modern abbattoir and meat packaging centre, yogurt-making factory and other allied industries.

Facilities planned for the project include electricity, water, schools, hospital, roads, medical centre and dams among others.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Haruna Nuhu Dukku, and his Livestock and Fisheries counterpart, Alhaji Zakari Bala, at a briefing, said the committee set up by the state government had submitted its report, which has been forwarded to the Federal Government.

They said Federal Government, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and other partners have thrown their weight behind the project.