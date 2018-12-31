New Year: PDP Assures Nigerians of Brighter Future

…Urges Prayers Against Buhari’s Negative Projections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) urges Nigerians to step into 2019 with unwavering optimism, faith and hope of a new era of peace, national cohesion and economic prosperity under a new President, Atiku Abubakar, that will be elected on February 16, 2019.

The PPCO congratulates Nigerians for their resilience in surviving the almost four years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s incompetent, anti-people and harsh administration and urges them to use the New Year to pray against all negative projections by President Muhammadu Buhari, who had declared more hardship for Nigerians in the coming year.

Nigerians must therefore avert such negative projections by voting out President Buhari and replacing him with their choice leader, the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku, who has already articulated a practical blueprint to ease their burden and pain by engendering rapid economic recovery, national cohesion and realistic solutions to our myriad of challenges.

2019, as an election year, offers our citizens their much-desired opportunity to end the trajectory of economic hardship, hunger and starvation, strange diseases, untimely deaths, collapsed infrastructure, humongous unemployment figures, wanton killings and all the evils that have bedeviled our nation in almost four years of the President Buhari’s corrupt and incompetent administration.

Our citizens have made immensurable sacrifices to keep the nation going in the face of very harsh policies, lies and fake promises of the Buhari administration. They now eagerly long for a breathe of fresh air under Atiku as their next President.

PDP seeks immortalisation of late president Shagari

Nigerians should therefore be optimistic as their incoming President will usher in a new era of a transparent and responsive government with the template for wealth creation, job opportunities and revitalization of our productive sector through tax cuts and direct empowerment of our hard working entrepreneurs in a manner that increases our national productivity, reduce costs of goods and services, increase exports and shore up the value of our naira.

Furthermore, Atiku Abubakar, as a new symbol of our national unity, has also perfected the outline for national reconciliation and healing and ending of all divisive tendencies with which the Buhari Presidency fouled our polity with violence, divided our people along primordial fault lines, with its attendant violence and bloodletting in various parts of our nation.

The PPCO therefore urges Nigerians to maintain their resolve to make our nation work again by continuing in rallying behind Atiku Abubakar to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of President Buhari and his vicious cabal.