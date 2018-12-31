New year: NSCDC assure adequate security in Kaduna

Alhaji Modu Bunu, Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, ( NSCDC), Kaduna State Command has assured residents of the state of the command,s readiness to collaborate with sister agencies to ensure hitch-free New Year celebrations.

Bunu gave the asdurance in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Orndiir Terzungwe on Monday, in Kaduna.

The commandant, however, called on residents to embrace peaceful existence, irrespective of cultural and religious differences.

He advised the people to shun tendencies capable of bringing disunity.

Bunu,who noted some ugly incidences such as the Kasuwa- Magani, that occurred in 2018 in the state, described them as unfortunate, adding that should not have happened.

The commandant also urged residents to ensure surveillance and report suspected acts or persons to the Corps or security agencies for prompt response.

“We have deployed adequate personnel, numbering no fewer than 3,500, comprising uniform or under cover, armed or unarmed to suspected black spots, to contend any unforeseen occurrence.

“Before, during and after celebration, there shall be routine vehicular patrols to contend any breakdown of law and order.

“We cannot do everything alone, we call for support of community leaders and other stakeholders, to make the New Year peaceful in the state like they did during the Christmas festivity.” (NAN)