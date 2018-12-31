New Year: CAN sues for credible 2019 elections

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has called on Nigerians irrespective of status, ethnicity, creed and inclinations to do their best towards ensuring the 2019 general elections turn out credible and fair.

CAN President, His Eminence Revd Samson Ayokunle, made the appeal on Monday in a New Year message made available to journalists on his behalf by Pastor Bayo Oladeji, his media aide.



Ayokunle, who said 2019 will be a crucial year for all Nigerians, urged citizens to abide in peace especially before, during and after the elections till the year ends..

He also said: “We should all distance ourselves from electoral manipulation in whatever form.

“I urge politicians not to be too desperate to be voted into power and get themselves involved in using thugs to cause chaos or commit electoral fraud. Vote buying is evil, all stakeholders should shun it.

“All the law enforcement agencies, especially the Police and the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps deployed to maintain peace should not compromise their neutrality by working for desperate politicians.

“The military should not be dragged into the electoral process but instead, they should be allowed to face their primary responsibilities. Voters should not be intimidated and election observers should not be harassed like we witnessed in recent polls.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and their personnel should maintain neutrality in their conducts before and throughout the period of the election.

“Let us remember that without a free, fair and credible election which will bring credible leadership, the dry bones of Nigeria will not rise again. It is my prayer that the year will be full of the goodness of God for us all.”