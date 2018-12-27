New A-Class debuts in Nigeria

The new A-Class is the benchmark of the compact car class. It remains youthful and dynamic as ever, and is grown-up and comfortable like never before. Courtesy of the authorised general distributors of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, Weststar Associates Limited; the new A-Class is now available in the Nigerian market. Since its world premiere in March 2018, the new A-Class has solidified its position as the top choice for compact and comfort-oriented vehicles with more revolutionising technology and an increased appeal to comfort and connectivity.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class completely redefines modern luxury in the compact class, and revolutionises interior design. All models of the new A-Class are also powered by new, efficient petrol engines. And although Mercedes-Benz has retained the sporty appearance, the utility value has increased. Technologically, the A-Class stands out among its competitors with MBUX – Mercedes-Benz User Experience, it offers a number of functions that were previously the preserve of the luxury class. Here are some key facts and features of the new A-Class.

The completely new multimedia system, MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) in the A-Class creates an emotional connection between the vehicle, driver and passengers. It is enhanced with an inbuilt learning capability thanks to artificial intelligence and can also be personalised to the taste and needs of the driver.

The MBUX multimedia system comes with a comprehensive touch operation by touchscreen, touchpad (optional) on the centre console and touch control buttons in the steering wheel, there is also an optional intelligent voice control with natural language comprehension and activation using the keyword: Hey Mercedes. Other key features of the MBUX include a navigation display with MBUX augmented reality technology and new “Mercedes me” services.

The A-Class is highly distinguished in its segment with the intelligent drive system, for the first time, the A-Class is able to drive semi-autonomously in certain driving situations. It has also been able to achieve the highest safety standard in this segment thanks to extended driving assistance systems with S- Class functions as optional equipment. Other features like the Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist now support the driver even more conveniently in keeping a safe distance and steering, the vehicle speed is now also automatically adjusted on bends, at road junctions and on roundabouts. PRE-SAFE® PLUS can recognise an imminent rear-end collision.

If the danger of a collision persists, the system can also firmly apply the brakes of the vehicle when stationary, thus minimising the risk of injuries by reducing the forward jolt caused by an impact from the rear. There are also other additional features like the Active Emergency Stop Assist and the intuitively understandable Active Lane Change Assist.