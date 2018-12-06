N’Delta monarchs affirm Tamaranebi as HOSTCOM Chairman

TRADITIONAL rulers in Niger Delta region, have resolved the leadership crisis and factionalisation of Host Communities of Nigeria HOSTCOM, with the affirmation of Chief Benjamin S. Tamaranebi as the authentic National Chairman of HOSTCOM.



This was contained in a Peace Accord Resolution dated December 3 and signed by President General of Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria, TROMPCON, HRM Owon Archianga; Chief Benjamin Tamaranebi and Dr. Mike Emuh.

The resolution stated that the defunct HOSCON led by Emuh has agreed to merge with HOSTCOM led by Tamaranebi as National Chairman.

The statement said: “We affirm that Chief Benjamin Tamaranebi shall continue as the National Chairman of the reformed HOSTCOM for four years.”