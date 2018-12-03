N’Delta leaders intervene, stop group from attacking infrastructure in Abuja, Lagos

By Emma Amaize

YENAGOA- THE 21st Century Youths of Nigeria for Restructuring has put on hold its plan to attack important infrastructure in Abuja and Lagos, following the intervention of elders, leaders and stakeholders of Niger Delta.

The group had, last week, given a seven-day notice, which expired, yesterday, (today) to President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act into law or face its wrath.

Leader of the group, self-styled “General” Izon Ebi, in statement, asserted, “After intense pressure and meetings with our elders, leaders from the Niger Delta and various stakeholders, we have decided to instruct all our members to stand down all attacks on our critical infrastructure in Abuja and Lagos.”

The group, however, said, “We want to inform our elders, leaders and all Nigerians that this government must not be trusted and treated with platitude because a reasonable government will do everything possible to sign the Electoral Act into law.”

“The signing of the Electoral Act into Law will douse tension and fear because it will help in building confidence toward a free, fair, transparent and credible general election come 2019,” it said.

The organization cautioned the Federal Government not to plunge the Niger Delta into unnecessary crisis by allegedly using the army and other security agencies to intimidate political opponents.

It said, “No government or person can intimidate the Niger Delta people into submission not even this one,” adding, “We are going to resist this ploy and well orchestrated plan to impose their stooges as our leaders in the Niger Delta and Nigeria.”