NDA Regular Course 5 donate e-library to academy

THE Nigeria Defence Academy, NDA Regular Course 5,has presented an e-library built by the alumnus to the commandant of the academy, Major General A Oyebade to commemorate the 50 years anniversary of the institution.

Making the disclosure at his palace in Oreropke, head of the course and traditional ruler of Okpe kingdom, HRM (Maj. Gen.) Felix Emujakporuo Orhue I, said the library cost the alumnus N25million.

According to the monarch, the ceremony was attended by service chiefs, General Officer Commanders, GOC and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State who was represented by the commissioner for Higher Education, Jude Sinebe as well as the Chief Of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Burutai who was represented by the GOC 1st Division Nigeria Army.

Orhue I in his address, stated that the idea of building the e-library was muted some years ago when some members of the Regular Course 5 alumnus in one of their meeting suggested that something should be done to mark 50 years anniversary of the institution.

In his remarks, the commandant of the institution applauded and thanked them for their efforts and good gesture towards the ideals of the academy.