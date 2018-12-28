NCC tasks service providers on consumer-friendly service

By Juliet Umeh

Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has urged telecommunication operators to always communicate with their consumers in plain and simple language, the details of services they offer and exact charges attached to avoid unwarranted deductions and forced subscriptions.

Speaking at the 45th edition of Consumer Town Hall Meeting, CTM in, Ogun State, Chairman, Board of NCC, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, said service providers must ensure that information provided to consumers is relevant, current, accurate and timely.

Durojaiye, who was represented by Deputy Director/Head, Government and Public Relations Unit of Public Affairs Department of NCC, Mr. Bashir Idris, said the service providers must ensure that consumers can reliably and easily have access to information that can assist them in making an informed choice.

While sensitising the people on what NCC was doing to help them have value for their money, Durojaiye said: “Telecom consumers are the target beneficiaries of all our activities, which makes them enjoy primary focus in terms of ensuring that they get good quality of service, value for money spent, timely and fair redress of complaints and protection from unwholesome practices of some Service Providers.

“One of the fundamental rights of the telecom consumer is the right to be informed and educated. It is only through information and education that the consumers can be empowered to take the right decisions, especially when their rights, as consumers, are trampled upon.

“These rights include but not limited to the right to receive correct information on services they subscribed to; the right to be provided with clear, complete, and accurate information with a language that will be understood.”