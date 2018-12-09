NCC determined to protect consumers

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, says it is determined to ensure that the telecom consumer is well protected, informed and educated.

The Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau of NCC, Mrs. Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, made the promise yesterday, while flagging off the 44th edition of the consumer town hall meeting in Oguta, Imo State.

“The Commission has developed series of initiatives with the main goal of empowering consumers with appropriate information and education that will ensure their rights, privileges and interests are adequately protected”, Mrs. Onwuegbuchulam said.

The Director said that some of the initiatives for consumer empowerment and education includes organizing outreach programmes such as Telecom Consumer Parliament, TCP, Consumer Outreach Programme, COP, and Consumer Town Hall Meeting, CTM, which the establishment rotates round the country.