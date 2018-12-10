The President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Paul Usoro(SAN), has arrived the Federal High Court in Lagos for his scheduled arraignment on money laundering charges.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission accused Usoro of converting and laundering a sum of N1.4 billion belonging to the Akwa Ibom State Government.
Details Later
NBA President, Usoro arrives court for arraignment
