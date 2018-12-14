National Sports Festival: Lagos loses cycling gold

Team Lagos has lost the gold medal it won in the cycling event of the 19th National Sports Festival holding in Abuja. According to the race director of the event, Bashir Mohammed, the Local Organising Committee found out that the Lagos cycling officials failed to register their cyclist, Obafemi Smith for the 1000m Individual Pursuit for men.

Smith had beaten his Bayelsa and Rivers states opponents to the gold but with his disqualification, Bayelsa was upgraded to the gold while Rivers which was third was given the silver and Plateau was upgraded from fourth to bronze.

Former Lagos state chief coach Joseph Izibili, who expressed his disappointment at the development said it was as “a result of carelessness”.

In yesterday’s events, Bayelsa and Rivers states won the gold medals in the men’s and women’s Indivudual Team Trials .

Rosemary Marcus of Rivers state took the gold in the Female Individual Team Trial with a time of 12 mins 37.4secs while the silver and bronze medals went to Caroline Dung of Plateau state and Yekeen Tawakalt of Oyo state respectively.

The Male Individual Time Trials gold medal went to Bayelsa state’s Kurotimi Abaka, Innocent Emmanuel of Rivers state took the silver while Ajibade Quadri of Oyo state got the bronze.

Meanwhile after six days of comepetition in cycling, Rivers state tops the medals table with eight gold medals while Bayelsa has garnered three gold medals with Delta state having one gold.

Competition continues today with the 500m for men and women. The last event, the point race holds tomorrow.