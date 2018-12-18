NASS: Dep Speaker, 25 Reps hold plenary

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA- THE Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yussuff Lasun on Tuesday presided over 25 lawmakers as National Assembly staff stay off duty due to the four day warning strike.

To form a quorum, the House needs to have a minimum of 120 lawmakers in attendance.

But immediately the plenary commenced at about 12.05pm, leader of the House, Rep Femi Gbajabiamilla,APC, Lagos raised a point of order under personal explanation.

Gbajabiamilla noted that there’s need to tell Nigerians about why the House is scanty “and the truth is that PASAN is on strike hence this development.

Details soon…