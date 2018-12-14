NASCON unveils new Dangote products

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

NASCON Allied Plc, a subsidiary of the Dangote Industries Limited, recently launched a new product called the Dangote seasoning.

Executive Director, Commercial NASCON Allied Plc Hajiya Fatima Aliko Dangote described the new classic seasoning as a new innovation birthed after years of consumer research and development, and urged distributors , marketers, eateries and consumers to immediately key into it.

Speaking at the launching of the product in Kano, Hajiya Fatima Aliko Dangote said that the classic seasoning cubes and stew mix were created with a special blend of herbs and spices to give meals that unique taste and great aroma.

She described the seasoning as: “Karshen Magana” -Real Ideal urging women at home to try the new seasoning cubes, stew mix and curry powder.

She also said that the products would be launched in other parts of the country, adding that despite the high innovative quality, it is affordable and available with various promotional items to fascinate distributors and consumers.