Nasarawa: How I’ll stop herdsmen/farmer clashes, Sule, APC gov candidate

By David Odama

LAFIA— THE All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule has vowed to end all forms of killings in the state if given the mandate in the forthcoming governorship elections.

Sule made the declaration at a press conference where he unveiled his running mate, Dr. Emmanuel Akagbe. He said that if elected his administration would introduce a community-based security system and other security measures that would guarantee the safety of lives and property in the state.

The former Group Managing/Chief director of Dangote Sugar Refinery PLC promised that “The foundation laid in private will assist galvanized the transformation in the state.

Earlier, the senator representing Nasarawa West and the former governor of the state, Abdullahi Adamu had called on the electorate in the state to vote president Muhammad Buhari and vice president, professor Yomi Osibanjo

While presenting the APC governorship candidate to the people of the state, Adamu said the man of the moment is the people choice.

Also speaking, the state chairman of the party, Philip Shekwo admonished the citizen of the state to ensure that they cast their vote for the party’s candidate in the forthcoming governorship candidate.