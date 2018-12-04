Nasarawa Assembly confirms 11 commissioner-nominees

By David Odama

LAFIA—THE 11 commissioner-nominees, whose names were submitted to Nasarawa State House of Assembly by Governor Tanko al-Makura have been screened and confirmed commissioners-designate in Lafia, the state capital.

Announcing the confirmation after drilling by the lawmakers, Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Abdullahi, admonished the commissioners to be fair and just to all as members of the state executive council and to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

“As commissioners, when sworn in, you must use your wealth of experience and opportunity given to you to add value to good governance, shun personal interest, promote religious and ethnic tolerant in the state,” Abdullahi declared.

While also charging them to be prudent and accountable in the management of the state’s resources, the Speaker advised them to see their duties as call to service in the interest of peace and development.

The Speaker reiterated the assembly’s commitment to continue to enact laws that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

The 11 commissioner-nominees include Hajiya Halima Jabiru, Salisu Haske, Victor Terrah, Musa Suleiman, Hajiya Jamila Sarki, Mary Enwongulu, Dr. Roseline Kela, Hajiya Sa’adatu Yahaya, Huduyamba Agidi, Dr. Clement Uhembe and Mohammed Aliyu.