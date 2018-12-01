NANS inaugurate Delta state Exco

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian (NANS), has inaugurated the Delta State Axis of the association to pilot its affairs for the next one year.

The inauguration of the 12 man executive which held in Asaba, the Delta State capital, had in attendance, its national observers, heads of tertiary institutions, students among others.

Speaking on behalf of his executive, the Chairman of National Association of Nigerian Students, Joint Campus Committee (NANS/JCC), Delta State Axis, Comrade Egwolo Akpere, thanked the students for giving them the opportunity to serve, assuring that they would live up to the expectation reposed in them.

He said that his administration would promote leadership excellence both within and outside Delta.

Akpere said : “ I’m honored by this opportunity you have given me to serve the over 1.7million students of Delta State. Life is about roads, some straight and some bend. The road that has led us to this place today is interestingly a combination of both.

“ In everything I do in life, I ensure that I put in my best so that at the end people can say ‘well done’ for a good job. I’m at your service and I strongly believe that with your cooperation, we will succeed.”

While soliciting the support of the students in the axis, the chairman expressed the readiness to partner the Examination Ethics Committee to curb examination malpractices in tertiary institutions and to rid it of all forms of anti-social vices such as cultism, indecent dressing among others.