Naira down to N366 /$ in I&E window

The Naira, yesterday, appreciated to N364.96 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N364.96 per dollar yesterday from N365.23 per dollar on Monday, translating to 27 kobo appreciation of the naira.



Similarly, the naira yesterday appreciated by 10 kobo in the parallel market.



According to naijabdcs.com, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), the parallel market exchange dropped to N362.5 per dollar from N362.6 per dollar on Monday, indicating 10 kobo appreciation of the naira.