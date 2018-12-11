Naira down to N365.21/$ in I&E window

The Naira yesterday depreciated to N365.21 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window even as the volume of dollars traded rose by 12 percent.



Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window rose to N365.21 per dollar yesterday from N365.03 per dollar on Monday, translating to 18 kobo depreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars (turnover) traded yesterday in the window rose by 12 percent to $315.68 million from $281.07 million on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Naira, yesterday, appreciated to N363 per dollar in the parallel market.

According to naijabdcs.com, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), the parallel market exchange dropped to N363 per dollar from N363.5 per dollar on Monday, indicating 50 kobo appreciation of the naira.