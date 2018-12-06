Naira down to N364.65/$ in I&E window

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira yesterday depreciated to N364.65 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window even as the volume of dollars traded rose by 97 percent.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window rose to N364.65 per dollar yesterday from N364.63 per dollar on Tuesday, translating to two kobo depreciation of the naira.



The volume of dollars (turnover) traded yesterday in the window rose by 97 percent to $410.65 million from $208.15 million on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Naira, yesterday, was stable at N365.5 per dollar in the parallel market.

