N2.2bn devt funds: We’ve uncovered new IRDC accounts— Lori-Ogbebor

By Charles Kumolu

Rights activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, has said despite two court orders freezing seven accounts being operated by Itsekiri Regional Development Council, IRDC, members of the council have opened new accounts in two different banks, saying those behind the act have no regard for the law.

She described the development as being contempt of court, saying she has approached the court to further stop the IRDC from operating the new accounts.

Lori-Ogbebor had instituted a suit before a Delta State High Court, Warri, against some Itsekiri leaders and Chevron over alleged diversion of funds donated by Chevron and others for the development of Itsekiri communities.

Also, an Abuja High Court had directed Nigeria Police Force to freeze seven accounts operated by IRDC, which contained N2.2 billion. The accounts were frozen after which a Delta State High Court sitting in Warri granted a similar order.

Briefing newsmen, yesterday in Lagos,Lori-Ogbebor dismissed rumours making the rounds that she has passed on, describing it as the handiwork of mischief makers.

In addition, Lori-Ogbebor said she would remain committed to the advocacy for accountability in the management of funds meant for community development in Itsekiri land, and other areas in Niger Delta.

She said: “I wish to thank all my friends, well-wishers and all who have contacted me through the telephone and others who visited my house. Please be assured that I am hale and hearty by the special grace of God.”

“It is the evil wish by people who want me dead because of the struggle to drag the Warri kingdom out of the mud and precipices which they want us to descend. My dear friends, sons, and daughters of our land, this struggle and crusade must continue. We are in court with these people who have embezzled our money and by the grace of God; the law will catch up with them, ‘’ she added.