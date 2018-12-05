MTN launches first Disney Mobile Web Service

By Princewill Ekwujuru

MTN Nigeria has launched the first Disney mobile web service in Nigeria,Disney nigeria.mobi, loaded with Disney-themed short-form content, games and shareables. The service is the result of a collaborative effort between MTN Nigeria and The Walt Disney Company Africa. The two-year deal grants MTN Nigeria exclusivity for the first year of the collaboration.

Speaking at the launch at the telecoms head office in Lagos, General Manager, Brands and Communication, MTN Nigeria, Richard Iweanoge stated, “As a company, we have always searched for creative avenues for our customers to express their individuality and passion. And we know that this service achieves that and more. We are presenting a world of Disney straight to our customers’ fingertips at a truly affordable price, and we are confident of the fulfilling entertainment they will derive from this.”

Ubi Franklin’s ‘Instant Ryde’ launches in Uyo

Reacting, Senior Vice President of The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with MTN to give its Nigerian users access to Disneynigeria.mobi specifically developed for the Nigerian market; this will introduce MTN subscribers to Disney characters and content in an affordable and accessible ways.”

Attack of the small screens: Africa eyes mobile gaming boom

The service can be obtain for N200 per month and new content will be updated on the site every month and users will experience fresh content including games like Frozen Double Trouble, Gravity Falls and Mabel; wallpapers from fan favourite shows and short films like Cars Toons and more.