MTN delivers CWAN solutions to NNPC

By Princewill Ekwujuru

As part of its continued effort to provide bespoke and seamless connectivity solutions to individuals and business enterprises in the country, MTN Nigeria has deployed Corporate Wide Area Network Service (CWAN) across 139 locations of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

he deployment of the solution has resulted in improved efficiency and unhindered communication for NNPC locations across the country.

At the programme in Abuja, MTN in partnership with NNPC conducted an exhibition to highlight the success of the CWAN service deployment, as well as NNPC’s incredible feats in the past 12 months.

MTN over the years has been a reliable provider of connectivity solutions, enabling business operations and improving efficiencies for both small and large organisations. The deployment of the CWAN service to NNPC key locations is part of MTN’s continued effort to improve business efficiency and support economic growth in the country.

Speaking on the collaboration between MTN and NNPC, General Manager, Enterprise Marketing, MTN Nigeria, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, stated, “MTN is a brand that is committed to the growth of businesses, both large and small. With our capabilities, we feel we have what it takes to move businesses from where they are to where they want to be.”

“We are truly excited to have provided this innovative connectivity solution to NNPC and we look forward to working together in the coming months to deliver greater quality services to Nigerians,” she added.

The partnership between MTN Nigeria and NNPC is a testament to the company’s continuous drive to offer top-notch data and connectivity services across Nigeria. In a strategic effort to further equip itself for the anticipated data-related demands, MTN Nigeria recently signed a financing agreement with a consortium of banks to expand its data infrastructure aimed at providing unmatched data experience for its growing customer base.