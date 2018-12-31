Mrs Okowa donates food items to women, children in Ughelli South

As part of the yuletide celebrations, wife of the Delta State governor, Dame Edith Okowa, has presented food items as well as N1000 each to over 500 indigent women in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Presenting the items on behalf of the governor’s wife, Executive Assistant to the Governor on Beautification, Olorogun Grace Aghoghovbia, said the gesture, which is a yearly affair, was meant to enable the women have a sense of belonging, stressing that Ughelli South women are eternally grateful to the First Lady of Delta State.

Aghoghovbia, who is Chairman of Ughelli South Women Forum, said the group decided to augment the items to enable more women benefit from the gesture, noting that it would put smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries

She explained that the N1,000 was meant for transportation back to their various units and wards and urged the beneficiaries to always look on God who is the helper of the helpless.

Aghoghovbia who used the opportunity to organise a free Christmas party for children in Ughelli South LGA, urged the children to be studious and shun all forms of anti-social behaviour.

She stressed that the free annual Christmas party was her own way of keying into the SMART agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, pointing out that it will help promote unity among the children.