Monarchs join forces against Osu caste system in Igbo land

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—A group of traditional rulers from the South East has thrown their weight behind the effort to eradicate the discriminatory Osu Caste system in some parts of Igbo land, describing the practice as evil.

The monarchs, operating under the umbrella of South East Traditional Rulers on Mission, SETROM, said Osu Caste practice has been “ravaging our people”.

At a press briefing in Umuahia, the coordinator of the group, Eze Ogbuka Origa of Okorie Ogori in Abam, Arochukwu Council of Abia State, said the monarch in Abia State would soon meet with the state House of Assembly for the purpose of enacting a law against Osu Caste system.

According to him, since the abolition of slave trade several years ago, there was no reason why Osu would still be practiced in any part of Igbo land.

“Osu is a complete system of slavery. It is Ohu in our area, which translates to slavery. We have been on the race to abolishing it. We have joined our colleagues in other parts of Igbo land towards eradicating Osu caste system completely in Abia State and in Igbo land as a whole”, Eze Origa said.

He said the discrimination attendant to the practice of Osu has helped to hamper development as it bars certain elements in some communities from coming together to think and forge a common front for development of their communities.

“We have met several times on the issue and condemned the practice as evil. I have consulted with the chairman of Abia State Council of traditional rulers, Eze Eberechi Dick and he condemned it too.

“It is wickedness; it is very condemnable. We will meet members of the Abia State House of Assembly to urge them to enact a law to protect the so called Osu people.”

Nobody should be discriminated against because God created us equally,” the monarch said.