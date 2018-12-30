Monarch restates commitment to N-Delta struggle

ASABA—THE Paramount Ruler of Seimbiri Kingdom, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, King Charles Ayemi-Botu, weekend, said the agitation for better deal for the Niger Delta region has become part of him, despite challenges most times confronted in the struggle.

Ayemi-Botu stated this after being presented with Ijaw National Merit Award 2018 Traditional Ruler of the year by the Ijaw Cultural Heritage and Peace Building Centre for his commitment and dedication to the development of Ijaw nation.

The royal father said that the Niger Delta which produces the resources for the mainstay of the nation’s economy would have been in complete comatose but for the struggle which ought not to be so.

Ayemi-Botu emphasised that the agitations notwithstanding, there was still criminal neglect in the region and commended those that laid down their lives for the region to grow.