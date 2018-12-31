Monarch, citizens commend BEDC over Ode Aye power supply restoration

By Peter Egwuatu

FOLLOWING the restoration of power to Ode Aye town in Okitipupa Local Government area of Ondo South, after a long while, the traditional ruler of Ode Aye, Ondo state, Oba William Akinmusayo Akinlade, the Halu of Ode-Aye kingdom has commended the staff and management of Benin Electricity Plc, BEDC, for the restoration of electricity to the town.

Flanked by his subjects all in jubilant move after being reconnected, Oba Akinlade said: “We thank God after a long while light is now on. We thank BEDC. We thank the staff, management and everybody working in BEDC. God will bless you all. You will not be put into blackout.”

The citizens who rejoiced along with the Oba equally praised BEDC over the restoration and sang that darkness will no longer be their portion again with the restoration added, “after all there is now light at the end of the tunnel”

BEDC has announced its plan for the ancient town of Ode-Aye, one of the major communities that have suffered electricity deprivation in Southern senatorial district of Ondo State, with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, issuing a stern directive through his Technical Committee on Power that everything must be done to end the unacceptable darkness that have enveloped the region in the past twelve years.

In the same vein in fulfilment of its pledge to Ekiti State government, BEDC had on Wednesday also restored electricity supply to some communities in Ekiti State namely; Erinijiyan, Ipole- Iloro and Ikogosi.

The BEDC had recently during a meeting with the Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi assured that power would be restored to the tourism corridor of the state before end of December. Communities in the tourism hub which have been out of supply included Ikogosi-Ekiti host of the Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort, Ipole-Iloro, base of Ariata Waterfalls and Erinijiyan Ekiti.

The CEO, Mrs. Funke Osibodu had at a press briefing hinted that there was ongoing rehabilitation of Ikogosi/Erinijiyan/Ipole Iloro on Aramoko 33kv feeder, adding that communities in these areas should have more stable power soon.