MIKANO partners MTU Energy on power

LAGOS—MIKANO International has partnered MTU Onsite Energy, a German Company, on delivering a more reliable diesel and gas Independent Power Plant, IPP, generators in higher engine capacities.

Speaking in Lagos at a business dinner organised to sensitise the public on the new partnership between the two companies, the Chairman/CEO of Mikano International Limited, Mr. Mofid Karameh said: “The signing of this partnership agreement with MTU is to deliver a more reliable Diesel and Gas Independent Power Plant, IPP, generators in higher engine capacities.”

According to him, the partnership will ensure that Nigeria, and indeed Africa as a whole get the best of the power back-up needed for its growth and development.

Karameh said: “Major manufacturing concerns and 5-Star Hotels are already benefitting from this great partnership. Mikano welcomes you to the world of fuel savings Independent Power Plant, IPP, Gas Project and experience more efficient and reliable technology designed to save your fuel cost/bills.

“Mikano International Limited, since establishment in 1993 is recognised as a leading solution provider and a preferred partner in the Electrical, Mechanical, Steel Fabricator and general Civil work industries nationwide.

“With 1,800 employees and factories across Nigeria, MIKANO is the largest assembler of power generating sets from renowned global manufacturers MTU Onsite Energy (Germany) & Perkins (UK) engine and Stamford (UK) alternator providing quality Diesel and Gas generating sets ranging from 9KVA to 5000KVA.”