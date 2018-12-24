MFM dissociates self from social media scammers

LAGOS—THE Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, MFM, has distanced itself from some social media platforms seeking monetary contributions allegedly towards meeting the financial needs of some faceless poor and needy members of the church.

In a statement by chairman of the Media Committee of MFM, Pastor Oladele Bank-Olemoh, the church said: “The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, MFM, hereby, dissociates itself, the General Overseer worldwide, Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, his wife, Pastor Shade Olukoya, the entire pastorate and leadership of the Church from some online electronic platforms seeking monetary contributions from the public and unwary member of the church, allegedly towards meeting the financial needs of some faceless poor and needy members of the church.”

“The MFM authority, through this medium, also warns the shady character involved in this ungodly plot to dupe unsuspecting members of the church and friends of the MFM to desist forthwith as their action is tantamount to invitation to God’s wrath.

“In the face of this development, the church will take serious legal action against every innocuous and wicked character behind giving the church a bad name, as already, the church has set legal machinery in motion to apprehend the rogues and bring the full weight of the law to take its course against them and protect its members from falling victims.”