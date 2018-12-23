Meet me at the polls!

• ‘Mama Taraba’ dares clerics campaigning that a woman cannot be gov

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Electioneering activities in Taraba State are gathering steam following the lift of the ban on governorship campaigns by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The immediate past Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan, whose bid to become the governor of Taraba in 2015 suffered a major setback, has, once again, come alive and appears to be gaining grounds ahead of the 2019 polls.

Her defection from the All Progressives Congress, APC, which some school of thought had thought could truncate her ambition, however, received a boost after about 50 groups, most of which comprised of her loyal followers during her sojourn in the APC, moved to the United Democratic Party, UDP, in the last one month.

Though the candidate of the APC in the state, Sani Danladi, said he had reached truce with other former aspirants of the party who had struggled for the governorship ticket with him, analysts think the feelers from the aggrieved former aspirants is a sign of trouble for the APC in Taraba ahead of 2019 elections.

While some people predict mass defections from the party, others say they foresaw the intra-party crisis after Alhassan was barred by the national leadership of the APC from contesting for the governorship ticket of the party.

2019: Bode George calls for unity in PDP

The former minister’s new party, UDP, shot into limelight across the state in the last two months, especially after Alhassan, fondly called Mama Taraba’, launched her bid for governorship, and has recorded tremendous membership registration.

Prior to the unveiling of her manifesto, she had often boasted of having structures across the 16 local government areas of the state, which, she said, would pave the way for UDP at the polls.

Alhassan restated this while unveiling her manifesto, saying the occasion marked the home coming of her loyalists.

She added that her “lost mandate” of 2015 would be reclaimed in the 2019 general elections.

She said, “We have done our home work and we are assured of victory at the polls. We are not scared by the major parties because what counts are votes and not the names of parties.

“As the campaign begins, we won’t engage in politics of blackmail but we are out to sell our manifesto to the people. We will discuss issues and the way forward for our dear state.

“This is the continuation of where we stopped in 2015 and, this time, we are sure of victory because the people are now wise.”

Speaking on why the occasion was scanty, she said, “We have the wherewithal to organise a big rally for this event but due to recent clashes in the state, we decided to organize in a low key.

“This is because we are peace-loving people, and, despite the restriction, you can see the mammoth crowd waiting for us outside. This is a sign of acceptability and call for a new leadership in the state. “

Alhassan called on her supporters, especially youths, to decline to be used as political thugs.

“Demand from politicians contesting election their plans for youths when elected and not be fooled by the stipends extended to cause chaos”, the UDP candidate said.

“Our dear state needs peace which is one of the promises when we reclaim our lost mandate in 2019.”

Religious sentiment

The former minister alleged that some clerics in Taraba were using religion to campaign against her competence. Alhassan, who claimed to be unperturbed by what she called “cheap blackmail”, challenged those sponsoring the campaign to meet her at the polls.

She said, “Some clerics have already taken sides as they have openly castigated some candidates and dismissed the chances of some flag-bearers based on gender.

“They have been sponsored to demean me and are going from one local government to another to mislead the people.

“I am unperturbed by their cheap blackmail because the goodwill l earned from the people while serving as senator and Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is still there in their hearts”.

Alhassan, however, asked religious and traditional leaders to distance themselves from partisan politics and avoid being used as instrument of discord by politicians who will stop at nothing to unleash mayhem on the state to gain power.

The former minister, who explained that her blueprint for the state was comprehensive, promised to give adequate attention to education, youth empowerment and inclusive governance.

She said, “What is paramount is unity among the people. I would reunite our people irrespective of religious, ethnic and regional affiliation.”

On Atiku

Meanwhile, there are strong indications that Alhassan’s UDP might adopt former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as its candidate for the 2019 general elections.

A chieftain of the UDP and former Secretary of the APC faction loyal to Alhassan in Taraba, Stephen Othaniel, gave this hint while talking to Sunday Vanguard.

Alhassan had earlier in the year made headlines when she was quoted as saying she would support her political godfather, Atiku, if he decided to vie for presidency.

Also during a post-defection interview with newsmen in Jalingo, the state capital, before party primaries, the former minister, when asked if she would support Atiku for presidency having moved to UDP, said, “When the time comes, come back and I will give you my response.”

“We are in talks to adopt Atiku Abubakar as our presidential candidate come 2019. But we are just waiting for directions from our headquarters before we make it official”, a source close to the party in the state said.