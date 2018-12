A well known Mc Orange Foundation would on December 30, celebrate its seventh year anniversary and have a day with orphans at the Mother Of Divine Grace Orphanage Home NTA Road Asaba Delta State.

Reports have it that Mc Orange Foundation in collaboration with Delta State Government would make the day lively.

Comedy, Music, Dance, Scholarship, others would be displayed to thrill the public.

The time for the event is 12:00pm.