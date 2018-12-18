Matrix offers free medicare as experts caution against fire outbreak

Indigenous Oil and Gas Company, Matrix Energy Limited, has offered free mosquito treated nets, eye-test, and medicated glasses to residents of Ifiekporo,Ijala, Ubeji, Egbokodo and Aja-Etan communities in Warri South Local Government Area in line with its health policy of promoting primary health care.

All traffic offenders’ll be prosecuted — AMBODE

Group Head of Health, Safety, Security and Environment of Matrix Energy, Mr. Fred Olomuro, who made the disclosure during the annual Health, Safety and Environment, HSE, Week of the company, noted the gesture was in line with the firm’s corporate social responsibility.

Navy begins `Operation Ex Toru-Gbown’ in Bayelsa, Delta

This year’s HSE Week was organised in collaboration with Junior Chambers International, JCI, Warri; NYSC and other critical stakeholders.

National Vice President, South-South and South-East of JCI, Stanley Nwosu, while speaking on the topic: “Fire Safety” posited that to prevent fire outbreak, storage and working areas should be kept free from trash, while oily rags should be placed in covered containers.

2019: Stakeholders advocate multi-agency synergy