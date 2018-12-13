Maternal, child mortality expert advocates collaboration

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri—A humanitarian expert and an advocate of Universal Health Coverage, UHC, for people affected by armed conflict and other situations of violence in Borno State and other parts of the country, Dr. Audu Lucky has called on government, international humanitarian organisations, and the private sector to work with Primary Health Care (PHC) providers, towards addressing myriads of health-related issues.

Lucky, who said this in a statement noted that the increasing cases of maternal and child mortality and other forms of health challenges, especially among millions of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, would not be addressed or minimized by government or PHCs alone.

The statement reads: “In October, the world came together in Astana Kazakhstan to declare the time to act is now. Astana declaration reinforced the primary health care role in achieving health care for all and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG-3 by 2030).