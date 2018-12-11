Man kills lover in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – TRAGEDY struck in Obe community of Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State as a man known as Okonkwo Chibuzor killed his lover with a wooden frame.

It was gathered that the incident happened on 9th December 2018 when the suspect hit his lover Nkemakonam Chinweuba Onovo with a wooden frame on her head which left her unconscious and later confirmed dead by a doctor at University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH, Ituku ozalla Enugu.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Ebere Amarizu, “A suspect identified as one Okonkwo Chibuzor of Obe in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu state has allegedly struck his lover to dead over a misunderstanding that allegedly ensued between the deceased and lover over a yet to be established issue.

“It was gathered that the alleged incident took place on 9/12/18 at Obe in Nkanu West local government Area of Enugu state when suspect Okonkwo Chinuzor had allegedly hit his lover Nkemakonam Chinweuba Onovo of about 48 years with a wooden frame following what he felt as a slight provocation.

“It was further gathered that the hit on Nkemakonam Chinweuba Onovos head left her unconscious and was later confirmed dead having been rushed to the hospital”, Amarizu said.

Amarizu stated that the dead body of the victim has been deposited at the UNTH mortuary for autopsy while the arrested suspect is helping the police operatives in their investigations.