Man allegedly assaults neighbour over generator’s noise

Lagos – A 38-year-old man, Mosunmola Idris, who allegedly assaulted his neighbour by slapping him and biting his finger, on Thursday, appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.



Idris is facing a two-count charge of assault occasioning harm and breach of peace, but he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Dec. 8, at 8.30 p.m., at No. 8, Shodimu St., Shomolu, Lagos.

Olaluwoye said that the accused assaulted the complainant, Elijah Akpan, because the noise from his generator had disturbed his sleep.

“The accused disconnected the generator cables and turned the generator upside down, screaming that the sound did not allow him to sleep.

“The complainant came out of his house to find out why his generator had stopped working, the action which led to the assault,” She said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 168 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 173 stipulates a three-year jail term for assault.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghere, granted the accused bail in the sum of N30,000 with one responsible surety in like sum.

Oghere said the surety should be gainfully employed and should show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Feb. 6 for mention. (NAN)