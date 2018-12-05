Maltina unveils 1000 smiles campaign

Maltina, a non alcoholic drink brand says it is partnering with Noble Igwe to capture 1,000 genuine smiles across Nigeria.

According to the company the idea is premised on how a smile can change the world.

Former NFF President decries poor publicity of National Sports Festival

The initiative tagged “1000 smiles with Noble, sees Noble Igwe, a publicist and media practitioner capture smiles of everyday Nigerians.

A smile, is easy, free and is known to solve problems. In line with the brand’s essence to share happiness, Maltina through Noble Igwe , will be giving out Maltina cans to people all across Nigeria as he documents their smiles.

Family planning a must to avoid demographic doom – Expert

The 1000 smiles campaign will see both Maltina and Noble Igwe production team gathering content via taking photographs and recording of videos of people giving reasons to smile and stay happy.