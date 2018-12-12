Maersk sets net zero Co2 emission by 2050

By Sharon Obiakor & Mildred Iboma

Aimed at accelerating the transition to carbon neutral shipping, Maersk has announced its goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

As shipping volumes and world trade continue to grow, efficiency improvements on fossil based technology will only keep shipping emissions at current levels not to reduce or eliminate them.

According to the chief operating officer at A.P Moller, Soren Toft, the only possible way to take away carbon is by transforming them into new ones.

In his words, “the only possible way to achieve the so much needed decarbonisation in our industry is by fully transforming to new carbon neutral fuels and supply chains.”

Maersk is putting its effort towards solving problems specific to maritime transport, as it calls for different solutions than automotive, rail and aviation.

“The next 5-10 years are going to be crucial. We will invest significant resources for innovation and fleet technology to improve the technical and financial viability of decarbonised solutions. Over the last four years, we have invested around USD 1bn and engaged 50+ engineers each year in developing and deploying energy efficient solutions. Going forward we cannot do this alone,” adds Toft.