Libel suit: I have only one house —Magu

LAGOS—Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu yesterday told an Ikeja High Court, Lagos that he owns only one house.

Magu stated this while giving evidence in a libel suit he filed against Sun Newspaper over a publication which claimed that he and his wife owned two houses in the Maitama area of Abuja.

Magu is demanding N5 billion as damages from the newspaper over the publication which he said damaged his character nationally and internationally.

He is also demanded a public apology and retract of the publications.

Magu, while being led in evidence by EFCC counsel, Wahab Shittu, said: “The publication is totally false. Even if I have the money, I wouldn’t buy houses in Maitama. They said the houses are located in the Darrubbe and Missouri, Maitama and that they belong to my wife.

“My wife Fatima Yakaka Magu is a civil servant and cannot afford to buy houses in Maitama.

“I am international man and the publication has damaged my reputation. The name Magu does not only end with me. The publication caused a whole lot of trauma for my lineage.”

While being cross examined by counsel to the defendant, Charles Enwelunta, Magu said his wife is not a party in the suit he filed against the defendant.

Asked why the National Assembly has not confirmed his appointment despite his claim of good reputation, Magu said members of the Senate are in a better position to explain why they have refused to confirm him.

Magu also stated that he is not bordered with the issue of his appointment as the Senate is of the habit of not confirming the appointment of people who are working.

He said “They are in a better position to tell you why they rejected me. I have been there for three years and NIgerians are watching. It does not worry or bother me that I was rejected twice. If you are working they won’t confirm you. “

The presiding Judge, Justice Doris Okwobi adjourned the matter till February 28, 2019 for further proceedings.