Laurels for Ibrahim Magu, Titi Abubakar, Charles Inojie, others

By Juliet Ebirim

The prestigious excellence in Leadership and SDG edition of the PAN Nigeria leadership, peace and humanitarian awards has identified the outstanding personalities and institutions that have contributed earnestly to the advancement of leadership, national peace and humanitarian works.

The 2018 SDG edition of the outstanding award and recognition ceremony is themed, “Strengthening Democratic Governance; A Panacea To Achieving Sustainable Development Growth, Peace and Internal Stability in Nigeria”. The ceremony which was hosted in Abuja, was honoured by reputable dignitaries and award recipients from different sectors in Nigeria.

The 3rd edition of PAN Nigeria Humanitarian Awards honoured personalities like Alh. Babangida Hussaini, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, Hon. Hajia Rabi Hussaini Adamu Eshak, Hon. Rufai Ahmed Abubakar, Amb. Dr (Mrs) Aisha Laraba Abdullahi among others. Also, Nollywood actors – Uche Elendu and Charles Inojie were endorsed as Global Peace and SDG Ambassadors endorsed by the International Peace Commission.