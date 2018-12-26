LASU denies us earned academic allowance since 2009 — ASUU

By Elizabeth Uwandu

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities, Lagos State University, Ojo, ASUU-LASU has alleged that the institution since 2009 has not paid the earned academic allowances, EAA, that amounted to N530 million wage bill; N450 million monthly subvention and N80 million level of supplementation by university. In a release made available to Vanguard, Dr Tony Dansu, secretary, ASUU-LASU and Comrade Dr Adeolu Oyekan noted that despite LASU being among state universities that got much from its visitors, it has paid zero of its earned academic allowance to the staff.

Comparing the institution to state universities such as Adekunle Ajasin University, AAU, Akungba; Ekiti State University, EKSU, Ado-Ekiti; Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU, Ago-Iwoye etc, Dr Dansu and Dr Oyekan said: “Let nobody enslave LASU academics. State universities in South-West Nigeria understand financial conditions, yet, they are paying earned academic allowances, EAA.

“LASU is owing its academics earned allowances since 2009. While other state universities in the South-West Nigeria that get less from their visitors have paid tangible part of the EAA to their academic staff, LASU has not. How does the request for legitimate and justifiable rights become an invitation to chaos? All public universities in Nigeria have been paying EAA except LASU. LASU has enough resources to pay, what is lacking is the will and commitment. “ the ASUU-LASU spokesmen said.

Reacting to the allegation, LASU spokesman said that the issue of non-payment of EAA has been on before Professor, Lanre Fagbohun, the current vice-chancellor assumed office. He, however, observed that Fagbohun had put in his best to ensure improvement in the welfare of workers.

“The earned academic allowances predated the assumption of duty by the vice- chancellor. This issue has been in place since 2009 when the Federal Government agreed with ASUU that the allowances will be paid,” Adekoya said in response to inquiries by TheCable.

“Since 2009, nothing was done. Before the vice- chancellor came in, a lot of salary arrears were not paid and promotions were not done. He cannot just come in and begin to pay earned academic allowances and leave promotion and arrears unpaid.

“How many universities have been paying earned academic allowances in Nigeria? Most universities are struggling to pay salaries. They are not even talking about earned academic allowances. What other universities are asking for is for their salaries to be paid as and when due.

“Even some universities are collecting half salaries. The vice-chancellor is not saying he’s not going to pay but we have to prioritise things. We do not owe them salaries. Should the VC pay for earned academic allowances and leave their salaries? That is not the right thing to do. The VC cannot take the unilateral decision of paying the allowances. The state government will have to increase the subvention to pay all these things.”